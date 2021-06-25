Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,522 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.16% of McKesson worth $48,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

