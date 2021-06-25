Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $57.79 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $57,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.24. 163,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,245,982. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

