Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,749 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.1% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $123,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after acquiring an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $136.76. The stock had a trading volume of 180,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

