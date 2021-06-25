Railway Pension Investments Ltd Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92,198 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $155,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.32. The company had a trading volume of 106,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,221. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.25 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

