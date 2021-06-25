Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 47,500 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $88,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

COST traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.67. 59,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,506. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $295.40 and a 1 year high of $395.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

