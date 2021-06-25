Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $487.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

RL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.21. 36,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,600. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.81. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,861,000 after purchasing an additional 442,622 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $945,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

