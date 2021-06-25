Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Up 4.7%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 7,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,630,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.16.

The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Range Resources by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 540,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

