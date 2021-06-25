Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

RAT has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,949.14 ($25.47).

RAT opened at GBX 1,872 ($24.46) on Thursday. Rathbone Brothers has a 12 month low of GBX 1,364 ($17.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,952 ($25.50). The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,814.16.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

