Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Tops $3.97 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $2,959.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00101180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00162662 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,989.61 or 0.99914055 BTC.

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

