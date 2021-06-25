Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $3.25 on Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.25 or 0.00009877 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $169.71 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00098759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00159222 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.24 or 0.99793212 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,201,517 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.