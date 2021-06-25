RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Sells $148,000.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.02, for a total transaction of $1,773,180.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,640.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.18. The stock had a trading volume of 648,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,802. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.51.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $19,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

