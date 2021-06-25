Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Keyera (KEY)

Keyera (TSE: KEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/24/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$35.00.

6/18/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Keyera was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$34.00.

6/17/2021 – Keyera was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$34.00.

5/31/2021 – Keyera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$30.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$32.00.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$32.00.

5/12/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Keyera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Keyera was given a new C$29.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KEY opened at C$33.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. Keyera Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.34.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 680.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

