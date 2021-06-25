Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report sales of $357.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.00 million and the lowest is $351.00 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $108.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 229.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $46.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

