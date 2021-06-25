ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $47.56 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $47.56 million and approximately $71,121.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,413.91 or 1.00163703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00028538 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00338495 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00385026 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.30 or 0.00717830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00056929 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003734 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

