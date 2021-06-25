Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Lowered to $142.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.90.

RGA stock opened at $117.02 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.06.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

