Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $128,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 460.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

RS opened at $152.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

