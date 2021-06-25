Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $104,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $255,253,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $177,954,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $617.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.93. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.11 and a 1 year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

