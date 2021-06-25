Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 167,400 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of McKesson worth $82,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $188.98 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

