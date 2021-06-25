Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 756,900 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,422,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Liberty Global worth $87,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $97,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $27.87 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.