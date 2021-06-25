renBTC Achieves Market Cap of $350.53 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. renBTC has a total market cap of $350.53 million and $35.96 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for $31,953.40 or 0.99800940 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00053170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.69 or 0.00589344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00038292 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 10,970 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.