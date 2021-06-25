ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 4%

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 4,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,386,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOL shares. Raymond James started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.
The company has a market cap of $634.03 million, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58.
ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
