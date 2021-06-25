ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 4%

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 4,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,386,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOL shares. Raymond James started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

The company has a market cap of $634.03 million, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 90,628.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 324,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 302.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 175,563 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

