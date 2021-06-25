Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) & California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) Critical Survey

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Restaurant Brands International and California Beach Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 1 6 12 0 2.58 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus price target of $71.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.62%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Volatility and Risk

Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and California Beach Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $4.97 billion 4.03 $486.00 million $2.03 32.07 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 10.41% 25.25% 4.34% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats California Beach Restaurants on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,949 TH restaurants, 18,625 BK restaurants, and 3,451 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

