Reviewing IMARA (IMRA) & Its Competitors

IMARA (NASDAQ: IMRA) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IMARA to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get IMARA alerts:

IMARA has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA’s competitors have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.3% of IMARA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IMARA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMARA N/A -62.96% -59.19% IMARA Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IMARA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMARA 0 0 3 0 3.00 IMARA Competitors 4634 17691 38919 768 2.58

IMARA currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 345.86%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.07%. Given IMARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IMARA is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IMARA and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMARA N/A -$41.36 million -2.22 IMARA Competitors $1.73 billion $125.15 million -3.49

IMARA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IMARA. IMARA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IMARA beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.