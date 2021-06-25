RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RH (NYSE:RH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $957.53 million-971.72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.47 million.

RH stock traded up $15.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $692.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,404. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. RH has a fifty-two week low of $246.12 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $655.86.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $670.31.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.