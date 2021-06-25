Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Hits $10.62 on Major Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for $10.62 or 0.00031904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $44,601.31 and $6,769.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00099733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00160921 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,404.00 or 1.00331702 BTC.

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

