RING X PLATFORM Price Tops $0.0140 on Top Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $421,782.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.51 or 0.00581021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038505 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 223,874,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

