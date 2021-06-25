Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,592,361 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,919,058 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $667,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.30.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

