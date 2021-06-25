RMR Wealth Builders Has $100,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 319.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in General Electric were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $95,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 32,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,675 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 611,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 155,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

