RMR Wealth Builders Has $60,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 705.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $3,648,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $653,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $64,243,151 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,271.33 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.