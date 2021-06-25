RMR Wealth Builders Has $80,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 624.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 963.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,863 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 40,817 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 178,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 646,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 218,043 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $15.26 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

