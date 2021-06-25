RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 300.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $25.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.64. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $26.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

