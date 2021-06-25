RMR Wealth Builders Invests $69,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 57,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

