RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $614.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $314.57 and a 1 year high of $622.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $556.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

