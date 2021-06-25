Robert W. Baird Increases Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $85.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $14,920,961.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after buying an additional 218,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

