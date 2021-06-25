Robert W. Baird Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $192.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.60 on Friday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $1,316,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $145,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,438,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

