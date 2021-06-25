Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

