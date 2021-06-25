Roger M. Marino Sells 20,000 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $176,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roger M. Marino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.88 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

