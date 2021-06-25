Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 7,807 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $95,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 46,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $4.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $403.39. 119,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,267. The company has a market capitalization of $380.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $285.82 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

