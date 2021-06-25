Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 12,455 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.10% of The Allstate worth $33,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,356,000 after purchasing an additional 421,437 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.54. 17,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.45. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.23.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

