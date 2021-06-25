Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 344.38 ($4.50).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

LON:ROR traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 349.60 ($4.57). 586,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 345.68. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 268 ($3.50) and a one year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The firm has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.52.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

