Royal Bank of Canada Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $65.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLN. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.32. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Olin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Olin by 1,185.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

