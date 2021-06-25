Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.42.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$18.78 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$16.85 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The firm has a market cap of C$11.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$687.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

