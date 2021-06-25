Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,278 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 173.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 59.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

