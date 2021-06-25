Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 16,698 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 97,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 119,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 97,384 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $263,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,417,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 138,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381 shares in the company, valued at $13,575.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,267. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $38.28 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRNA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

