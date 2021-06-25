Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,644 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $475,885,000 after purchasing an additional 473,684 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 18,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

