Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Xperi worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of XPER opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.