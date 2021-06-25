Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Shares of CYTK opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,323. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.