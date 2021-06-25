Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 22,936 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSKR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 140,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 213,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 61.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSKR opened at $21.56 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

