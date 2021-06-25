Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $60,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 1,925.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. Wedbush upped their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

Shares of RH stock opened at $677.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 12-month low of $246.12 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $655.86.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.