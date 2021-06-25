Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,160 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $77.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.17.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

